Inicio

PROGRAMACIÓN

  • logoTDH

    THE DOG HOUSE

    Pedro Dávila
    Lunes a Viernes de 6am a 9am
  • logoPR

    PORTADA ROCK

    José Sanz
    Lunes a Viernes de 9am a 12pm
  • logoCR

    CONDUCE ROCK

    Fred Virella
    Lunes a Viernes de 5am a 7am
  • logoPL

    PLAYLIST DEL ARTISTA DEL DÍA

    Lunes a Viernes
    4:20pm
  • logoTRC

    THE REGGAE CLUB

    Jueves 8pm
  • logoPDS

    PUESTA DEL SOL

    Sábados y Domingos
    6pm
  • logoARE

    ALFA ROCK ELECTRÓNICO

    Viernes 8pm
  • logoSSRM

    SILVER SESSIONS RADIO MIX

    Sábados 8pm
  • logoBM

    BEATLEMANÍA

    Domingos 9am