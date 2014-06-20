Tarifas 2014

Tiempo a.a.a

6am-10am / 12m-1pm / 3pm-7pm 6am-10am / 12m-1pm / 3pm-7pm 15 ss | $80.00 30 ss | $100.00 60 ss | $150.00

Tiempo b.t.a

6am-10am / 12m-1pm / 3pm-7pm 6am-10am / 12m-1pm / 3pm-7pm 15 ss | $70.00 30 ss | $88.00 60 ss | $132.00

Términos

Todo anuncio de espectáculo artístico, bailes, clubes, candidatos o agrupaciones políticas se pagará por adelantado. Los comerciales y/o contratos deberán ser aceptados por la emisora y el gerente de la estación.B.P.S of Puerto Rico, Inc. And its station WCAD do not discriminate in advertising contracts on the basis of race or ethnicity. Any provision in any order of agreement for advertising that purports to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity, even if handwritten, typed or otherwise made a part of the particular contract, is hereby rejected.